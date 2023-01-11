scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

BMRCL switches to two-stage casting of reinforcements after pillar collapse

In technical terms, reinforcement for concrete is provided by embedding deformed steel bars or welded wire fabric within freshly-made concrete at the time of casting the pillar.

The accident site on Hennur Main Road in Bengaluru, Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)
Following the death of a mother and her toddler after an under-construction pillar at Nagavara crashed on them on Tuesday, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) MD Anjum Parvez Wednesday said the corporation will now be changing the reinforcement construction process by switching to two-stage casting.

Parvez said that reinforcements, which will be more than 12 metre in height, will be done in two stages. “We are changing the protocol of reinforcement from now. We won’t be undertaking reinforcements in one go and it will be happening in two stages. First, casting will be done up to nine metre or ten metre, depending on the total height of the pillar. It will then be secured with steel wires. Once that is completed, further reinforcement will be done. We will make the process mandatory for any pillar which is more than 12 metre,” said Parvez, who mentioned that this change in protocol will avoid such mishaps.

BMRCL in a statement Tuesday said that while the reinforcement work at pier 218 was being carried out with staging and guy wire supports, one of the guy wires gave way, resulting in swaying and failing across the KR Puram-Hebbal main carriageway. The statement also read that notices are being issued to the contractor and the engineers and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) would be requested to investigate the incident. An internal technical team will also investigate the matter, the release said.

Parvez said that BMRCL has a safety protocol and a safety wing consisting of engineers who move from one construction site to another. “We have safety engineers from the BMRCL and the safety engineers appointed by the contractors, who visit construction sites on a regular basis. In fact, safety engineers were present 40-45 minutes before the accident took place at Nagavara. The alignment during that time was perfectly fine,” said Parvez.

He also added, “BMRCL is my organisation and we cannot run away from responsibility. We have to pinpoint the officials responsible for the incident and after IISc’s full investigation on the matter, we will take necessary action.”

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 20:35 IST
Cambridge scientists successfully conduct trial of artificial pancreas for type 2 diabetes patients

