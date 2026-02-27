BMRCL deploys eighth trainset on Namma Metro Yellow Line, cutting peak-hour frequency

Namma Metro commuters on the Yellow Line can expect improved train frequency starting Friday, as Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has deployed an eighth trainset on the Bommasandra–RV Road corridor.

With the new trainset, peak-hour frequency on the Yellow Line will improve from 10 minutes to 9 minutes. The more significant benefit is for non-peak hours, where intervals drop from 18 minutes to 14 minutes, providing meaningful relief to off-peak commuters.

While the eighth trainset was inducted by BMRCL, it was held back as a standby emergency reserve, a decision that drew sharp public criticism. Former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai called it cruel and urged Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to intervene.