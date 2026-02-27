BMRCL deploys eighth trainset on Namma Metro Yellow Line, cutting peak-hour frequency

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Namma Metro commuters on the Yellow Line can expect improved train frequency starting Friday, as Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has deployed an eighth trainset on the Bommasandra–RV Road corridor.
With the new trainset, peak-hour frequency on the Yellow Line will improve from 10 minutes to 9 minutes. The more significant benefit is for non-peak hours, where intervals drop from 18 minutes to 14 minutes, providing meaningful relief to off-peak commuters.
While the eighth trainset was inducted by BMRCL, it was held back as a standby emergency reserve, a decision that drew sharp public criticism. Former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai called it cruel and urged Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to intervene.
With no new trains expected next month, commuter groups and netizens have been mounting pressure on BMRCL to prioritise frequency over standby preparedness.
The peak hours run from 8 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 9 pm.
On Thursday, J Ravishankar, Managing Director, BMRCL, inspected the upcoming Blue Line between Kasturinagar and Kodigehalli Cross and urged teams to speed up viaduct work to reduce disruption along the Outer Ring Road.
On Thursday, the third Pink Line driverless train set arrived at the Kothanur depot. In the first phase, six fully automated, driverless trains will be deployed on the Pink Line connecting Kalena Agrahara and Nagawara, a distance of 21.25km. It will cover 18 metro stations, of which 12 will be underground. The route is likely to open by May this year.
With Karnataka State police organising a run in the Central Business District (CBD) Sunday, BMRCL said that the Namma Metro services will commence its services from all terminals, Whitefield and Challaghatta on Purple Line, Madavara and Silk Institute on Green Line and Bommasandra and R V Road on Yellow line would start at 5 am instead of 7 am.
