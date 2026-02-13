After Bluetooth cheating, now fake emails aim to derail Bengaluru’s army recruitment, 1 candidate arrested

According to a complaint filed by Col Jyothirlingam S S, Security Officer to the Commandant and Managing Director of the 515 Army Base Workshop, the recruitment process was scheduled to start on Friday and run until February 15. (Representational image)

Days after 18 candidates were caught using electronic gadgets to cheat during a recruitment examination, another attempt to disrupt the Army’s fireman recruitment process has come to light in Bengaluru, leading to the registration of a new case.

The East Division Cyber Crime police on Wednesday arrested one of the accused, identified as Sonu, 19, a native of Rajasthan, for allegedly circulating fake emails that claimed the recruitment for the post of Fireman at the Ministry of Defence’s 515 Army Base Workshop (ABW) in Ulsoor had been postponed.

Sonu was one of the candidates who had to appear for the recruitment process, the police said.