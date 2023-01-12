These two blue buses that run in Bengaluru offer a treat for bibliophiles

Written by Subhashini Ramasamy

To all the bibliophiles out there, if you spot a blue bus with “Sri Devaraj Urs” or “S R Ranganathan” painted over it in the city of Bengaluru, make sure you do not forget to take a peek inside. These are government-run mobile libraries that travel to various localities across the city.

These buses have been running in the city since 1986 and offer a wide range of titles for readers.

The S R Ranganathan mobile library runs from 11:30 in the morning to 4:30 in the evening and covers localities including Mahadevapura, Krishnarajapura, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Byataranyapura and Bommanahalli. The library has over 10,000 books in Kannada, English, Tamil and Telugu and attracts around 20-25 readers daily.

“In a city like Bengaluru, the major problem that our mobile libraries encounter is traffic,” said Divakara, deputy director of the City Central Library for the central zone. “However, the response that the libraries have received is great. If there is a delay caused by traffic, we have people calling us to ask about it.”

According to him, fictional works are more popular with the library members.

The Sri Devaraj Urs library runs from 10:00 in the morning to 5:30 in the evening. JP Nagar, Girinagar, Amrutahalli Padmanabha Nagar and Adugodi are some of the localities that fall on its route. It contains over 8,000 titles and attracts 100 -150 readers every day.

“Although our mobile libraries have had good readership over the years, I hope it only keeps growing. It is important to inculcate the habit of reading among the residents of Bengaluru,” said Saraswathi N, deputy director of the City Central Library for the south zone.

For membership, individuals must pay a refundable deposit of Rs 100, Rs 150 and Rs 200 for one, two and three library cards respectively. A person who holds one card can borrow one book while a person with three cards can borrow three books.

The S R Ranganathan mobile library has over 500 members and the Sri Devaraj Urs library over 7,200 members.

These buses may look dingy from the outside, but do not get fooled. There is ample space to walk, and look around carefully before picking a book that your heart desires.

Some of the state’s public libraries have gone digital. Users can register on the Karnataka Digital Public Library’s website or access books via e-Sarvajanika Granthalaya, its mobile application.