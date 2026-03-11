2 am delivery turns violent: Blinkit agent booked for assaulting customer in Bengaluru

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Koramangala police in Bengaluru registered a case against a delivery executive of Blinkit for allegedly assaulting a customer following a late-night argument while delivering an order in Koramangala, the police said Wednesday. The accused is currently absconding and a special team has been formed to trace him, they added.
The complainant, Paul J Vithayathil, 27, an engineer and resident of Koramangala 8th Block, placed an order through the Blinkit app in the early hours of March 7.
According to the police, the delivery agent called the complainant around 2.08 am as the agent approached the location. The customer asked the delivery agent to bring the order to the second floor of his residence on Anagalamma 1st Cross Main Road in 8th Block.
When the delivery agent came upstairs, he allegedly got into a quarrel with the complainant over a trivial issue, verbally abused him, and punched him in the face. The accused also allegedly restrained the complainant from leaving the place and threw his belongings around, causing damage. The complainant sustained fracture injuries near his eye and face in the assault, the police said.
Based on the complaint filed on March 10, the police registered a case under Sections 117(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a search for the accused.
“A special team has been formed to trace and apprehend the accused delivery agent. Efforts are underway to identify and locate him, and further investigation into the incident is in progress,” a police officer said.
