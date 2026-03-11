2 am delivery turns violent: Blinkit agent booked for assaulting customer in Bengaluru

The delivery agent got into a quarrel with the customer (Image generated using AI).

The Koramangala police in Bengaluru registered a case against a delivery executive of Blinkit for allegedly assaulting a customer following a late-night argument while delivering an order in Koramangala, the police said Wednesday. The accused is currently absconding and a special team has been formed to trace him, they added.

The complainant, Paul J Vithayathil, 27, an engineer and resident of Koramangala 8th Block, placed an order through the Blinkit app in the early hours of March 7.

According to the police, the delivery agent called the complainant around 2.08 am as the agent approached the location. The customer asked the delivery agent to bring the order to the second floor of his residence on Anagalamma 1st Cross Main Road in 8th Block.