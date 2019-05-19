Blast outside MLA Munirathna’s residence in Bangalore kills one; police investigation underway

A blast just outside Rajarajeshwari Nagar Congress MLA Munirathna Naidu’s residence in Vyalikaval in Bangalore has killed one on Sunday.

As the Bengaluru City Police has begun an investigation into the matter. City Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar who rushed to the spot said that the incident took place around 9.15 am. The victim is identified as Venkatesh (45), a resident of the same area who worked as a dhobi.

The area has been cordoned off as the Forensic Scientific Lab team (FSL) at the spot. The nature of blast still remains uncertain.