Blackmailed by ex-lover, newly-wed man runs away from wife when car caught in Bengaluru traffic

A newly-wed man has allegedly run away from his wife when their car was stuck in a traffic jam in the IT corridor of Mahadevapura in Bengaluru. According to the family, the 26-year-old man’s ex-lover had been blackmailing him and that led to him running away.

The police said the incident occurred Sunday (March 5) and the man’s wife approached the Mahadevapura police the next day. The police registered a missing complaint and began a probe to find the man but have been unsuccessful so far.

The wife, 22, told The Indian Express that the man married her on February 15. When he looked depressed, the woman asked him about it the next day. He told her he was being blackmailed by his ex-lover, who lived in Goa. The wife assured that man that she would stand by him and informed other family members of his predicament. They all were ready to stand with him, she said.

The wife said her husband is a BBA graduate and was taking care of her father’s business of running a workforce agency in Karnataka and Goa. The man’s ex-lover was an employee of the company in Goa, she said.

On March 5, around 2.15 pm, when the husband and wife returned from a church, their vehicle got stuck in traffic near Pai Layout. Suddenly, the man, sitting in the front seat, opened the door and ran away. The wife also exited the car and chased him but could not catch up with him.

“Despite my assurance, I do not know why he ran away,” the wife said.

The wife’s mother told The Indian Express, “We were unaware of his relationship with a woman we employed. She was not living with her husband and had children. She ended it (the relationship with the son-in-law) a few months ago as another man came into that woman’s life. This marriage was decided three months ago and he was pleased about it.”

“Someone shared his marriage photo with his former lover, who started circulating it on social media. He was depressed and started behaving abnormally. We are in fear that he might take extreme steps as she showed suicidal tendencies as well,” she added.

Asked whether his former lover was aware of him running away, she said the woman had sent a text message stating that she would not interfere in the man’s marriage life and not contact him after we checked if he had gone to Goa to meet her.

“He has left behind his mobile phone inside the car and we have already contacted his close friends and other family members. He has not reached out to them in any way,” a police officer said.