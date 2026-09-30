Blacklisting, licence suspension on cards for traffic violations in Bengaluru

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Habitual traffic violators in Bengaluru are set to face tougher penalties, including driving licence suspension, vehicle blacklisting, and stricter legal action, officials said on Wednesday.
At a joint review meeting of the home and transport departments, Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Transport Minister Bhyrathi Suresh directed officials to tighten enforcement against repeat offenders, recovering pending fines and seizing vehicles where necessary.
The meeting proposed introducing a point-based driving licence system, under which violations would accumulate points. Crossing a fixed threshold of points would automatically trigger suspension.
To make enforcement seamless, the transport department’s Sarathi platform will be integrated with the Bengaluru traffic police’s e-challan system, allowing officers to instantly verify licence validity, access past violations, and link new cases directly to a driver’s digital record, according to a release issued by the home minister’s office.
There were also discussions regarding raising fines for common violations such as parking on footpaths, driving against one-way traffic, blocking pedestrian paths, illegal parking, and signal violations.
Dangerous driving, especially by two-wheelers, is expected to attract steeper penalties. In addition, repeat offenders facing suspension or cancellation of licences will be required to undergo mandatory road safety training and awareness programmes, with completion records stored digitally.
The meeting also addressed broader road safety concerns. Production and sale of substandard half-helmets may be banned, while illegal horns, modified silencers, and excessively bright LED lights will be targeted.
Low-speed electric two-wheelers, which bypass helmet and registration rules, will face stricter regulation to ensure accountability, according to the release.
One City–One Fare policy
Other proposals included a One City–One Fare policy to standardise transport fares, promotion of car-pooling and ride-sharing to ease congestion, strict enforcement of pollution-under-control certificates, and awareness campaigns on the vehicle scrappage policy to phase out old, polluting vehicles.
Measures to strengthen metro connectivity with shared autorickshaw services and quick-response teams to clear stalled BMTC electric buses were also discussed during the meeting.
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