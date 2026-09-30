Blacklisting, licence suspension on cards for traffic violations in Bengaluru

Habitual traffic violators in Bengaluru are set to face tougher penalties, including driving licence suspension, vehicle blacklisting, and stricter legal action, officials said on Wednesday.

At a joint review meeting of the home and transport departments, Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Transport Minister Bhyrathi Suresh directed officials to tighten enforcement against repeat offenders, recovering pending fines and seizing vehicles where necessary.

The meeting proposed introducing a point-based driving licence system, under which violations would accumulate points. Crossing a fixed threshold of points would automatically trigger suspension.

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To make enforcement seamless, the transport department’s Sarathi platform will be integrated with the Bengaluru traffic police’s e-challan system, allowing officers to instantly verify licence validity, access past violations, and link new cases directly to a driver’s digital record, according to a release issued by the home minister’s office.