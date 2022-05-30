Ink thrown at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru; 3 held

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was Monday attacked with ink during an event organised by a farmers’ organisation in Bengaluru. Following the incident, the police said they took three people in custody.

#WATCH Black ink thrown at Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait at an event in Bengaluru, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/HCmXGU7XtT — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

The incident took place at Gandhi Bhavan where Rakesh Tikait was holding a press conference—Raita Chaluvali, Aatmavalokana haagu Spasteekarana Sabha (Farmer’s Movement, Introspection and Clarification Meeting)—organised by the state farmers association and Hasiru Sene.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader was attacked when he was speaking about the allegations against Karnataka state farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar of negotiating bribes to stop farmers’ protest. BKU leader Yudhvir Singh who was sitting next to him was also smeared with the black ink. Tikait also sustained a minor injury to his head.

Chaos erupted after supporters of Rakesh Tikait and the protesters started brawling and throwing chairs at each other. After the incident, the BKU leader blamed the BJP-ruled government in Karnataka for failing to provide security. “No security was provided by local police here. This has been done in collusion with the government,” he added.

One of the organisers said that there was a threat perception and they informed the police but no security was provided.

The police said that they have taken three people into custody for further questioning.