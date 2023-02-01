BKU leader Rakesh Tikait booked as Bengaluru man held in ink attack case files plaint

The Karnataka Police have booked Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Singh Tikait upon the instructions of the court to look into the complaint of a 58-year-old man who was arrested last year for splashing ink on Tikait during a press meet in May.

H R Shivakumar, who is accused of throwing ink at Tikait, has stated that Tikait and others allegedly attacked him at the same event held in Gandhi Bhavan.

Following the local court directions, the High Ground police in Bengaluru on January 26 registered a case against Tikait under sections 323 and 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“On May 30 last year, a woman named Anasuya was addressing the gathering in Telugu language. I opposed it and asked her to speak in Kannada. She refused to do so and when I went on the dais and tried to snatch the microphone, Tikait and Yudhvir Singh directed their followers to attack me. The supporters beat me and others with chairs and hands,” Shivakumar told the court.

It can be recalled that on May 30 last year, Shivakumar and his associates allegedly threw ink at Tikait who was addressing a press conference demanding to repeal farm laws. Shivakumar, his sister Uma Devi, Pradeep Nayak and Bharat Shetty were arrested in the case.

This is the second case registered against Tikait in Karnataka. In March last year, Shivamogga police had booked a suo motu case against him alleging he delivered a provocative speech.