‘Umar Khalid is a nationalist’: Karnataka Congress chief amid documentary row

Umar Khalid, a former JNU student leader, has been in custody since 2020 in the Northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case. (File Photo)

Karnataka Congress president B K Hariprasad called Umar Khalid a “nationalist” on Tuesday amid a controversy over screening at Bengaluru’s National Law School of India University (NLSIU) a documentary about the former JNU student leader’s pre-trial incarceration in the Delhi riots case.

While NLSIU postponed a screening of the documentary about Khalid, Hariprasad’s comment came in response to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s demand to cancel the screening and order an inquiry against the university administration.

“Umar Khalid is a nationalist, and ABVP has no right to speak about him because they adore Nathuram Godse, an anti-national and the first terrorist of the country. They don’t have any rights or ethics to speak about Umar Khalid,” the Congress leader said, criticising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) students’ wing.