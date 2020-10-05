‘BJP vendetta politics against me’: DK Shivakumar on CBI raids

Congress workers protest against the raids at DK Shivakumar's properties, in Bengaluru on Monday. (Express photo)

On a day the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided his properties in a disproportionate assets case, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar termed the action ‘BJP’s vendetta politics’ against him.

On Monday morning, CBI conducted searches at the premises of Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh. The agency also carried out raids at 13 other locations spread across Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, on premises associated with Shivakumar’s relatives and associates.

“This raid is a continuation of BJP’s vendetta politics against me. Congress was fighting on behalf of people ever since corona and exposing the failures of the BJP government. Such raids won’t stop me from fighting against injustice. We will win against such tactics in the court of the people,” Shivakumar wrote on Twitter.

After the raid, Shivakumar along with his brother Suresh, the MP from Bangalore Rural constituency, addressed a press conference in Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, “CM Yeddyurappa has given permission to CBI to conduct a probe. The FIR was registered on September 30. Why did they conduct the raid now, after I announced the protest against the Hathras gang rape case?”

Saying he would cooperate with the probe, Shivakumar added, “If you think you can silence me, you are dreaming. I have the support of my people and Congress leaders. They (Opposition) are unable to see me grow. I will cooperate with the system. They want to harass me.”

‘Completely cooperating with CBI officials’: DK Suresh

DK Suresh too said they were “cooperating completely” with CBI officials conducting searches at their properties in 14 locations.

“CBI has searched our houses early morning today. We are cooperating completely with the officials as per law. We will cooperate in the future as well,” Suresh tweeted.

Suresh also requested his partyworkers to remain calm. “At the time of elections, BJP’s hollow threats will not shake us, nor will we bow down to pressure tactics. We are ready to face any consequences. We request all well-wishers and party workers to remain calm,” he said.

Congress workers protest:

Meanwhile, Congress workers protested against the CBI raid in front of Shivakumar’s house in Doddalahalli in Kanakapura, Sadashivanagar and various places in the state. The Karnataka Youth Congress members held a protest against the BJP government in Maurya circle, Bengaluru.

Calling the CBI raid vendetta politics, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee said on Twitter, “BJP is so rattled after @DKShivakumar elevation as @KPCCPresident that they have resorted to such cheap tricks. There is proof of corruption of @BSYBJP & @BYVijayendra, but CBI ignores it. This is vendetta politics of the worst kind”

Congress leaders condemn raid

Congress leaders reacted to the development by calling it “Raid Raj” and a “game of intimidation”.

“The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar won’t deter us. CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt. But, ‘Raid Raj’is their only ‘Machiavellian Move’!” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah too tweeted in support of Shivakumar, who currently holds the post of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief. Siddaramaiah suggested that the raids were an attempt to disrupt Congress preparations for the upcoming by-polls in the state.

