BJP youth worker’s murder: Bommai cancels government’s anniversary celebrations

As the Karnataka government continues to receive criticism from within the party over the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced his decision to cancel ‘Janotsava’, the first-year anniversary celebrations of his government.
The decision to cancel the celebrations, which was supposed to be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, was announced by the chief minister in the early hours of Thursday.
Bommai informed media persons about the decision during an emergency press meet called at 12.15 am on Thursday.
Nadda was scheduled to inaugurate a convention in Doddaballapur on Thursday to mark the commencement of the celebrations.
Speaking to the media, he said, “I was disturbed by the incident. The celebration was supposed to be for the public. This incident is not allowing my conscience to organise celebrations. We will not hold any programmes in the Vidhana Soudha either. I have conveyed the message to the party’s central leadership.”
“I understand the anger of the youth. We will take necessary action. Besides the present Anti-Terrorist Squad, a new team will be formed to tackle anti-social elements and the organisations which are involved in such heinous acts,” he added.
Referring to the probe, Bommai said that he would not divulge any information as it is an interstate matter. He said that the police are probing and confident of arresting the accused.
“Such incidents, wherein Hindus youths are murdered, are not restricted to Karnataka alone. States such as Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have also reported such incidents. There is a national-level conspiracy behind all this, which we will tame,” he mentioend.
On Tuesday night, Praveen Nettaru, 32, a BJP Yuva Morcha worker who owned a poultry shop, was hacked to death while he was closing his shop. The incident occurred in Bellare village under the Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada at around 9.30 pm. Praveen was member of the BJP Yuva Morcha and was active in BJP and on Pro-Hindutva activities.
While many BJP Yuva Morcha activists have already resigned to mark their protest, the BJP state leadership and high command are reportedly unhappy over the incident.
On Wednesday, BJP state president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, who arrived in his car to pay his last tributes to Praveen, was stopped by an angry mob that tried to topple Kateel’s vehicle. The activists also booed RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and state minister V Sunil Kumar.
