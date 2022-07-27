scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district

The incident took place in Bellare village under the Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada at around 9.30 pm, said a police official.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 27, 2022 9:29:05 am
The deceased has been identified as Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha worker who owned a poultry shop. (Express)

A BJP youth wing worker was hacked to death by two bike-borne attackers in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district Tuesday night, said the police Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha worker who owned a poultry shop. The incident took place in Bellare village under the Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada at around 9.30 pm, said a police official.

A tense situation prevailed in Bellare after the murder and the police shut down all shops, establishments, and hotels in the area amid protests by people. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condemned the killing of Praveen and said that the accused would be arrested soon.

According to the official, Praveen who had just shut down his shop saw two men on a Kerala-registered motorcycle coming towards him and he ran towards a neighbouring shop to escape them. However, they hit Praveen on his head with a machete before fleeing the spot. Praveen was shifted to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said the official.

Recently, a Muslim man was murdered in the Dakshina Kannada district and the police suspect that Praveen might have been killed to take revenge. Masud, 19, a painter who was living with his grandmother in Kelanje was hacked to death over an issue.

More from Bangalore

The police have arrested 8 people, who are reportedly associated with right-wing groups, in connection with Masud’s death.

