BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district

July 27, 2022 9:29:05 am
A BJP youth wing worker was hacked to death by two bike-borne attackers in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district Tuesday night, said the police Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha worker who owned a poultry shop. The incident took place in Bellare village under the Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada at around 9.30 pm, said a police official.
A tense situation prevailed in Bellare after the murder and the police shut down all shops, establishments, and hotels in the area amid protests by people. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condemned the killing of Praveen and said that the accused would be arrested soon.
According to the official, Praveen who had just shut down his shop saw two men on a Kerala-registered motorcycle coming towards him and he ran towards a neighbouring shop to escape them. However, they hit Praveen on his head with a machete before fleeing the spot. Praveen was shifted to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said the official.
Subscriber Only Stories
Recently, a Muslim man was murdered in the Dakshina Kannada district and the police suspect that Praveen might have been killed to take revenge. Masud, 19, a painter who was living with his grandmother in Kelanje was hacked to death over an issue.
The police have arrested 8 people, who are reportedly associated with right-wing groups, in connection with Masud’s death.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan
More trouble for Partha, seized documents link him with TET scam
Latest News
After 150 suspected measles cases, health department to ramp up immunisation in 52 villages in Nuh
‘Shehzada’ Kartik Aaryan has an adorable birthday wish for ‘param sundari’ Kriti Sanon, fans want them to tie the knot
‘Operating with increased intensity’: Zuckerberg leads Meta into next phase
Mumbai News Live: City witnesses first dry day on Tuesday; swine flu cases rise to 62
Shilpa Shetty did knee pushups to ‘get back to the grind’; watch video
Chennai News Live: Five-tier security for PM Modi’s visit to inaugurate Chess Olympiad 2022; police ban flying of drones
Alia Bhatt: ‘Why does having a family or a child have to change my professional life?’
Daily Briefing: 19 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for a week; two BSF personnel killed in Uganda
Netflix orders sequel and spinoff to Ryan Gosling film The Gray Man
UK leadership live debate ends after presenter faints on air
While You Were Asleep: Kent in command over Lancashire in County, England reach Women’s Euro final, Atalanta defender Palomino gets suspended
‘There’s a difference between being emotional and being sentimental’: Kriti Sanon