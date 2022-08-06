BJP youth worker murder: Killers were locals, not from Kerala, says Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra

August 6, 2022 2:30:13 pm
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Saturday that the killers of BJP youth worker Praveen Nettaru were locals and not from Kerala. Jnanendra’s statement follows Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s decision to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), citing an inter-state link.
Jnanendra said in Shivamogga that Nettaru’s killers are from Dakshina Kannada district and will be arrested in two or three days. He also said that he has information that the accused were local youth who belonged to one community and added that they were in touch with youth of the same community in Kerala. Airports across South India have been alerted, he said.
BJP Yuva Morcha worker Nettaru was hacked to death by two bike-borne attackers in Bellare village of the state’s Dakshina Kannada district on July 26. The police had questioned more than 50 persons in the vicinity and have arrested Mohammed Shafiq, Zakir Savanoor, Saddam, and Harris. Police sources said that during questioning, they learnt that the murder was carried out to create fear among locals.
Police suspect that religious animosity could have played a part in Nettaru’s murder, following the recent calls for the boycott of halal meat and issues like barring the hijab in colleges. “Besides, to avenge to murder of Masood, who was killed few days before Praveen’s murder, the questions of why Praveen was targeted need to be answered and we are finding answers to those as well,” a police officer said, referring to the murder of a 19-year-old youth in Bellare on July 20 by a gang of eight men.
The case has been handed over to the NIA.
