scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

BJP youth worker murder: Killers were locals, not from Kerala, says Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that those who killed BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru were local youth from the Dakshina Kannada district

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 6, 2022 2:30:13 pm
Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha worker, was hacked to death on July 26. (Express/Sourced)

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Saturday that the killers of BJP youth worker Praveen Nettaru were locals and not from Kerala. Jnanendra’s statement follows Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s decision to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), citing an inter-state link.

Jnanendra said in Shivamogga that Nettaru’s killers are from Dakshina Kannada district and will be arrested in two or three days. He also said that he has information that the accused were local youth who belonged to one community and added that they were in touch with youth of the same community in Kerala. Airports across South India have been alerted, he said.

Also Read |‘Yogi model’: Under pressure, bend it like Bommai’s latest Hindutva turn

BJP Yuva Morcha worker Nettaru was hacked to death by two bike-borne attackers in Bellare village of the state’s Dakshina Kannada district on July 26. The police had questioned more than 50 persons in the vicinity and have arrested Mohammed Shafiq, Zakir Savanoor, Saddam, and Harris. Police sources said that during questioning, they learnt that the murder was carried out to create fear among locals.

Police suspect that religious animosity could have played a part in Nettaru’s murder, following the recent calls for the boycott of halal meat and issues like barring the hijab in colleges. “Besides, to avenge to murder of Masood, who was killed few days before Praveen’s murder, the questions of why Praveen was targeted need to be answered and we are finding answers to those as well,” a police officer said, referring to the murder of a 19-year-old youth in Bellare on July 20 by a gang of eight men.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...Premium
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...
More from Bangalore

The case has been handed over to the NIA.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 02:30:13 pm

Most Popular

1

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games

2

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

3

9 years and 7 months to Girl No. 166: A lost and found Mumbai story

4

Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Highlights: Gold for Bajrang, Sakshi and Deepak in Wrestling, Australia beat India 3-0 in Hockey SF

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained: The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Revanth Reddy in eye of the storm as a raging revolt convulses Telangana ...
Revanth Reddy in eye of the storm as a raging revolt convulses Telangana ...
Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what h...
Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what h...
9 years and 7 months to Girl No. 166: A lost and found Mumbai story

9 years and 7 months to Girl No. 166: A lost and found Mumbai story

So how did the German leader come to be what he became?
Rahul's Hitler comparison

So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

What the brouhaha over Mahua Moitra's LV in Parliament says about aspiration and resentment

What the brouhaha over Mahua Moitra's LV in Parliament says about aspiration and resentment

Margi Galli: Home to Margubai, a dreaded sex racketeer from Pune’s red light area
Know Your City

Margi Galli: Home to Margubai, a dreaded sex racketeer from Pune’s red light area

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Menaka Guruswamy writes

Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
ICYMI

India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement