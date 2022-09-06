BJP worker murder: NIA conducts raids in 33 locations across 3 Karnataka districts

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday conducted searches in at least 33 locations of Karnataka in connection with the murder of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru.

The central agency said the searches were carried out in Mysuru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts.

According to the NIA, the investigations revealed that the accused, who are active members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), had planned and committed the murder of Nettaru as part of a larger conspiracy to strike terror among the members of a section of society.

During the searches at the premises of the accused and the suspects, digital devices, used ammunition, improvised arms, cash, incriminating documents, pamphlets and literature have been seized, said the NIA.

BJP Yuva Morcha worker Nettaru was hacked to death by two bike-borne attackers in Bellare village of the state’s Dakshina Kannada district on July 26. The police had arrested six persons before the government handed over case to the NIA.