Monday, Jan 16, 2023

BJP worker arrested over minor girl’s death in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru

The girl, 17, had consumed pesticide on January 10 and was shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru by her father, said the police. She died on January 14.

According to the police, she said she was cheated and harassed by Nitesh, an active member of the BJP youth wing. (File)
A 25-year-old BJP worker was arrested Monday in connection with the alleged suicide of a minor girl in the state’s Chikkamagaluru district. The arrested BJP worker has been identified as Nithesh, according to the police.

According to the father’s complaint, his daughter was in love with Nithesh who allegedly fought and broke their relationship.

Sources said the father first approached the jurisdictional Kudremukh police to register his complaint but they refused to do so. After the intervention of Chikkamagaluru superintendent of police, a case was registered under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 12 (sexual harassment upon a child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

According to the police, the girl, who was a student at a pre-university College, said in a note that she took the extreme step because of Nithesh. She said she was cheated and harassed by Nithesh, the police added.

The police are probing the matter further.

Nithesh has been active in the BJP’s youth wing for at least 4-5 years in the Chikkamagaluru district, said a police official.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 14:53 IST
