BJP will return to power in Karnataka under Basavaraj Bommai in 2023: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power in Karnataka in the next Assembly election under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. On a one-day visit to the state, he was speaking at a function at the GMIT college campus in Davanagere after inaugurating a bunch of development projects.

Shah said Bommai is a matured leader having both ‘knowledge and experience’ on matters related to governance.

“Within a short span of time, the chief minister has taken certain meaningful and concrete steps that have set a right direction and correct pace for the state to move,” he said.

Underlining that B.S. Yediyurappa resigned from the post of Chief Minister voluntarily on his own, Shah said, “The central leadership (of the party) had been very keenly observing Basavaraj Bommai and felt that he (Bommai) was the right choice for the chief minister’s post. I am confident that the BJP will return to power in Karnataka under Bommai’s leadership.’

Shah complimented Yediyurappa for his pro-people schemes and tireless work both during the first and second stints as Chief Minister.

“The era of developmental politics commenced with Yediyurappa and will continue under Bommai’s leadership,” the Union Home Minister added.

By bypassing the VVIP culture, receiving buoquets and police guard of honour while visiting districts, Bommai has taken several meaningful steps to ensure transparency in governance. Bommai took over as Chief Minister on July 28.

Shah also complimented the Karnataka government for running a strong vaccination campaign. He said the state has vaccinated almost 90 per cent of its eligible population by carrying out 5.2 crore inoculations.

“Over four crore people have received the first dose while 1.16 crore people have taken the second dose. It is an example of what a government can do by taking along people,” he said.