scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

BJP will decide soon on action against MLA Basanagouda Yatnal for attacks on leaders: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and minister Murugesh Nirani indulged in a war of words last week. The BJP is likely to take a call on disciplinary action against Yatnal after the national executive meeting.

Our party president has spoken to the party leaders and has sent a report. We will decide on the issue after the national executive meeting,” Bommai said. (file)

The BJP will decide on disciplinary action against its Karnataka MLA and former minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal – he has been reported to the party high command for attacking party leaders and ministers in recent days – after an ongoing meeting of the BJP national executive, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in New Delhi on Monday.

“We have reported the remarks to the party leadership. The leadership is aware of all this. We had given notices in the past and he had been quiet for a year. Now he has spoken again about a few issues. Nirani (senior minister Murugesh Nirani) has also spoken. Our party president has spoken to the party leaders and has sent a report. We will decide on the issue after the national executive meeting,” Bommai said, even as Yatnal denied reports of a fresh notice to him.

The BJP in Karnataka has found itself in a spot over the last week with the BJP MLA and senior minister Murugesh Nirani indulging in a war of words and hitting below the belt. Yatnal has also attacked former CM B S Yediyurappa and his son B Y Vijayendra in the past.

“There is a pimp minister and he is doing the work of a pimp. It is his business,” Yatnal said during a protest by Panchamasali Lingayats last week for reservations under OBC quotas. Both Yatnal and Nirani are incidentally Panchamasalis and are vying to emerge as the foremost leaders of the sub-sect of Lingayats – one of the most dominant communities in the state.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...
Odisha to divest 49% stake in profit-making PSU
Odisha to divest 49% stake in profit-making PSU

Reacting to the remark, industries minister Nirani, who is a wealthy businessman-politician, sounded a warning to Yatnal. “If he does not control his tongue, then there will come a time when his tongue will have to be cut off. If he is born to his father let him withdraw a stay order he has obtained. He had a driver called Kumar earlier. He was murdered. Why was he murdered? Let him explain. If he has no respect for the party then why is he in the party, let him get out,” Nirani said.

Yatnal has also questioned police actions under the BJP government and has suggested that raids carried out in 2020 by the Bengaluru police on film actresses and other celebrities for drug usage had ulterior motives other than a crackdown on the drug mafia.

“The raids on actresses (in 2020) were not about drugs. Using the excuse of drugs, it was an exercise to delete videos of the son of a prominent person. The police seized the electronic devices of the heroines and obtained the videos and then deleted them,” Yatnal said Sunday. “It was not a campaign against drugs but an attempt to delete controversial videos of leaders,” Yatnal had told reporters earlier this week.

Advertisement

Despite his frequent outbursts against the BJP government, Yatnal has rarely been reprimanded by the BJP, suggesting that he is being supported from within the BJP leadership. This was a cause of anger for former chief minister Yediyurappa when he was in power. Before Yediyurappa was asked to step down as CM in July 2021 and was replaced by Bommai, Yatnal had predicted that the BJP leadership would replace Yediyurappa with a “leader who is honest, pro-Hindu and capable of bringing the party to power in the next polls”.

Saying that he is not worried by the latest prospect of disciplinary action against him, Yatnal has claimed that he is speaking in the interest of the future of the BJP and the national interest.

More from Bangalore

“I will be meeting the national leaders. The national president J P Nadda will be in Karnataka on January 21. I will seek an appointment. I am not afraid of the small rowdies over here. Yatnal cannot be finished off. Yatnal has played a role in building the BJP in Karnataka and that is his strength,” the former union minister and MLA from Vijayapura said, amid the Nirani group’s threats to expose him in his legislative constituency ahead of the 2023 state polls.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 12:14 IST
Next Story

Watch Ronaldo’s reaction to Al-Nassr teammate Anderson Talisca’s son imitating his iconic ‘Siiuuu’ celebration

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close