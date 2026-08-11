BJP aims to corner Karnataka CM over Cabinet spot for ‘scam-tainted’ MLA

Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar said that being accused in a case does not disqualify an MLA from becoming a minister. (File Photo)

Karnataka’s Opposition BJP on Tuesday threatened not to allow the legislature to function in the upcoming monsoon session if Chief Minister D K Shivakumar does not drop B Nagendra from his expanded Cabinet. Nagendra had to quit as a minister in 2024 after a Valmiki corporation official killed himself alleging pressure from the Congress leader to divert funds.

Nagendra, who was the scheduled tribes welfare minister and chairman of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited, was arrested as both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) started inquiring into the Valmiki corporation scam. The CBI case is that he received illegal gratification of Rs 1.2 crore, while the ED inquired into alleged money laundering related to the misappropriation of Rs 94.73 crore from the corporation.