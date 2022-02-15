BJP tweets identities of minors in hijab row, Twitter takes it down

THE BJP on Tuesday tweeted the identity and other details of students who have approached Karnataka High Court against the ban on hijab in classrooms, to allege that the opposition Congress was using minors to stay relevant in politics.

The tweet, which received severe criticism as the minors were identified and their addresses shared, was later taken down by Twitter for violating its rules.

In its tweet, the BJP said that five of the students involved in hijab row were minors. “Don’t Congress leaders Sonia, Rahul & Priyanka have any guilt for using minor girls to stay relevant in politics? How low will they stoop to win elections? Is this what ‘ladki hoon lad sakti hoon’ means,” it said, tagging Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as well.

The tweet was also shared by Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel.