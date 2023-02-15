scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
BJP to launch Rath Yatra in Karnataka on March 1

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed party workers to organise constituency-wise conventions of beneficiaries of various government welfare programmes.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had announced that the rath yatra will be taken out from four parts of the state. (File photo)

The BJP is all set to begin another round of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai saying on Wednesday that the ‘BJP Rath Yatra’ will be launched on March 1.

Earlier, Bommai had announced that the rath yatra will be taken out from four parts of the state. The yatra will be part of the second phase of campaigning by the BJP, which recently carried out the Jana Sankalpa Yatra across districts.

While details of the yatra are expected to be revealed in the coming days, the participation of central BJP leaders is likely during the inaugural of the event, sources said.

Speaking at a meeting of in-charges of various Assembly constituencies, Bommai directed party workers to organise constituency-wise conventions of beneficiaries of various welfare programmes of the Centre and state governments. Conventions of all BJP Morchas should also be held at the taluk level, he said.

On Tuesday, BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra, who was recently appointed convenor to organise district-level conventions of all BJP Morchas, said that the first such convention of BJP Yuva Morcha will be held in Mandya on February 20.

He said that conventions of various district units of the Morchas will be held in different parts of a district. For instance, a youth convention will be held in Tumakuru, a women’s convention at Gubbi, Tumakuru, and a farmers’ convention at Turuvekere, Tumakuru.

A meeting will be convened on March 16 of office-bearers of all Morchas, Vijayendra added.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 19:39 IST
