BJP sweeps Karnataka; puts Kumaraswamy govt in trouble

BJP has swept Karnataka, and it has taken a lead in almost 25 seats and one seat of Sumalatha where she is supported by the BJP.

Advertising

It has won with huge margins across the state, with Union Minister Ananthkumar Hegde winning with a margin of more than four lakh votes. Tejasvi Surya from Bangalore South has won with a margin of more than three lakh votes. Even Shobha Karandlaje who was supposed to have ‘neglected’ her constituency won by a margin of more than three lakh votes. This is the real nature of the victory of the BJP. Huge and it has swept away all opponents.

BJP has won 51% of the vote while the Congress alliance has won around 42% of the vote.

Around 15 results have been announced and other results are due in any time and it is just a formality.

Advertising

There are five BJP candidates who won with a margin of more than two lakh votes. Nalin Kumar Kateel of Dakshin Kannada won by more than two lakh votes. There is only one Congress candidate who has won with a huge margin, it is D K Suresh, brother of Karnataka minister DK Shiva Kumar.

In the city, all the three seats are going to the BJP with Tejasvi Surya winning by more than three lakh votes. Sadananda Gowda is winning Bangalore North with a margin of more than 1.4 lakh votes and Bangalore Central is being held by P C Mohan with reduced margins.

Film actor Prakash Raj has performed poorly at the hustings. In Mandya, the toughest battle of all, Sumalatha is leading with a comfortable margin of more than 1.5 lakh votes and the results are yet to be officially declared.

The significant upsets in this election are that of former prime minister Deve Gowda and former union ministers Mallikarjun Kharge, Veerappa Moily and Muniyappa who have lost the election. Deve Gowda lost the election by around 13,000 votes. Mallikarjun Kharge conceded defeat in Gulbarga losing by around 95,000 votes. Veerappa Moily lost from Chikballapur by a margin of 1,82,000 votes.

The results have put the Kumaraswamy government in a crisis and a cabinet meeting is being held tomorrow to decide on the next course of action.