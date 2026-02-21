At BJP state executive meet, Yediyurappa calls for return to power in 2028

At BJP executive meet in Bengaluru, former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa urges party to regain power; resolution passed lauding Centre’s VB G Ram G scheme replacing MNREGA and extended Vande Mataram. (File)

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Thursday urged the party to work towards returning to power in the state at the BJP executive meeting in Bengaluru, where the party also passed a resolution praising the Centre for introducing the VB G Ram G scheme to replace MNREGA and reinstating an extended version of Vande Mataram.

Speaking at the state executive meeting, Yediyurappa said the BJP must resolve to come to power in Karnataka on its own strength in the 2028 Assembly elections and to remove “the corrupt Congress government”.

Yediyurappa, whose son B Y Vijayendra is the current state BJP president in Karnataka, was felicitated at the state executive for completing 50 years in active politics. Yediyurappa called for installing “a development-oriented BJP government” in the state in 2028.