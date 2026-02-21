At BJP state executive meet, Yediyurappa calls for return to power in 2028

The BJP state executive meeting passed a resolution praising the Centre for introducing the VB G Ram G scheme and for reinstating an extended version of ‘Vande Mataram’.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 21, 2026 12:18 PM IST
Yediyurappa Moves Supreme Court Against Karnataka HC Order Upholding Trial in Pocso Case. (File)At BJP executive meet in Bengaluru, former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa urges party to regain power; resolution passed lauding Centre’s VB G Ram G scheme replacing MNREGA and extended Vande Mataram. (File)
Make us preferred source on Google

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Thursday urged the party to work towards returning to power in the state at the BJP executive meeting in Bengaluru, where the party also passed a resolution praising the Centre for introducing the VB G Ram G scheme to replace MNREGA and reinstating an extended version of Vande Mataram.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Speaking at the state executive meeting, Yediyurappa said the BJP must resolve to come to power in Karnataka on its own strength in the 2028 Assembly elections and to remove “the corrupt Congress government”.

Yediyurappa, whose son B Y Vijayendra is the current state BJP president in Karnataka, was felicitated at the state executive for completing 50 years in active politics. Yediyurappa called for installing “a development-oriented BJP government” in the state in 2028.

Former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda said at the felicitation that it was Yediyurappa who facilitated the rise of the BJP in Karnataka.

Senior state BJP leaders, including Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje and V Somanna, apart from central minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and the BJP’s national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Radhamohan Das Agrawal, attended the meeting.

The state executive passed four resolutions, including one “congratulating the central government for enacting the VB G Ram G Bill and for according new respect to the Vande Mataram national song which led to the spread of the freedom movement”.

In other resolutions, the state executive condemned the Congress government in Karnataka for its handling of garbage disposal in Bengaluru, corruption in government. and “for depriving SC, ST and backward classes of economic and employment opportunities”.

Story continues below this ad

“The funds earmarked for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes have been used for other purposes,” the resolution stated.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Kohrra 2
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Live Blog
Advertisement