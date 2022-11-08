BJP seeks Satish Jarkiholi’s ouster from Congress over ‘Hindu’ origin remark

BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh Tuesday demanded the ouster of Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi from his party over his controversial remark that the word ‘Hindu’ has a Persian origin and a “dirty meaning”.

Singh told the media that the people of Karnataka would never forgive the Congress for abusing Hindus. “Congress has always insulted our ancient culture and religion. Such abuse is unpardonable,” he said.

“The Congress should initiate action against Satish Jarkiholi and also seek his resignation. Or else, it will imply that Rahul Gandhi, (national president) Mallikarjun Kharge, (KPCC president) DK Shivakumar and (Karnataka Opposition leader) Siddaramaiah are defending the insult to Hindus,” he said.

Jarkiholi triggered a row Monday over his remarks at an event held at Chikkodi in the Belagavi district. He said, according to Wikipedia, the “meaning of the word Hindu is very dirty”. He said the origin of the word “Hindu” and the Hindu religion should be discussed since it was not “ours” and these were “imposed on us”.

The Congress distanced itself from the leader’s remarks with All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala condemning these “unequivocally”.

Singh said the Congress is completely weak and it stood no chance of winning the Assembly election in Karnataka. He said the BJP would secure 150 of the 224 seats and retain power with a thumping majority. The party is holding discussions at the booth level to empower the party workers and ensure the BJP’s win, he added.