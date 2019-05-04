Two held for sharing morphed image of Kumaraswamy, BJP cries ‘Emergency in Karnataka’

Two persons have been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly sharing morphed pictures of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Kannada actor Radhika and spreading fake news on social media. The arrest came after a complaint was lodged with the police by the media secretary of Kumaraswamy.

Advertising

The accused have been identified as Gangadhar Amalajeri (30), a resident of Bagalkot district, and Ajith Shetty Haranje (40), a resident of Udupi district.

Gangadhar works at a multinational company and also owns the news portal uksuddi.in, where morphed photos had appeared. The two have been booked on charges of forgery and criminal intimidation.

On April 24, the online news portal allegedly published morphed photos of the duo with a news report stating that they were at a resort in Udupi, where the Chief Minister is undergoing ayurvedic treatment.

Advertising

Kumaraswamy had checked in to the beach resort for ayurvedic treatment after two months of hectic campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

According to a senior police officer, a case was filed on Wednesday after Dinesh HB, media secretary to the CM, lodged a complaint at the Highgrounds police station.

Read: After hectic poll campaign, Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy checks into resort for ayurvedic treatment

Meanwhile, various Karnataka BJP leaders expressed anguish over the arrests on social media with the hashtag #EmergencyInKarnataka. BJP Karnataka tweeted, “Dear Karnataka government, random arrest of people in the name of some ridiculed strange act, won’t help you. Please focus on governance. And do the needful. #EmergencyInKarnataka”

BJP MLA CT Ravi tweeted, “Farmers are suffering due to non waiver of loans & water crisis.- Infrastructure is crumbling across the State. – Administration has collapsed as CM & Ministers are relaxing. But top priority for CONgress – JD (S) Government is to arrest Nationalists. #EmergencyInKarnataka”