scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

BJP protests across Karnataka against Jarkiholi over ‘Hindu’ remark, Congress should take a stand, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi had said that the word 'Hindu' has a Persian origin and its meaning is "very dirty". He has refused to apologise and asked for a committee to probe the veracity of his remarks.

Despite widespread criticism, Jarkiholi refused to bow down and stuck to his stand about the origin of the word. (Image: Facebook/satishljarkiholi)

Karnataka BJP held protests across the state Wednesday condemning the remarks of Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi, who had said that the word ‘Hindu’ has a Persian origin and its meaning is “very dirty”.

With the protests at various district centres, the BJP plans to make the Congress leader’s remarks a poll issue in Karnataka as police complaints were filed against Jarkiholi in different parts of the state.

Political Pulse |‘Hindu’ remark row: Graveyards to gods, Karnataka Cong leader Satish Jarkiholi known to speak his mind

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urged the Congress to either take action against Jarkiholi for his remarks or announce that they stand by his statement. “I don’t know why they are in such confusion… They don’t have a clear stand… The basic principle of Congress – to rule the country by keeping people confused – has surfaced due to this issue,” Bommai said.

At a protest in Bengaluru, BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy demanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party’s state chief DK Shivakumar to ensure Jarkiholi’s removal from the party. “If they don’t, it will be clear that they condone his remarks. People of the state will teach an appropriate lesson for them during the elections next year,” he said.

However, despite widespread criticism, Jarkiholi refused to bow down and stuck to his stand about the origin of the word. He reiterated his demand for a state government-appointed committee to probe the veracity of his remarks. He said he would resign if the findings of the committee are contrary to his remarks. “Someone has to infer that I have erred (before I apologise),” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, GujaratPremium
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, Gujarat

Jarkiholi said at an event Sunday that the word ‘Hindu’ has a Persian origin and asked what the relation between Hindu and India was. “If you understand the meaning of the word, you will be ashamed… The meaning of the word Hindu is very dirty. I am not saying this. This is on the website… You have brought this religion, (and) the word from somewhere else and are imposing it on us,” he had said.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 02:38:06 pm
Next Story

Suriya visits Jyotika, Mammootty on sets of Kaathal The Core, watch video

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement