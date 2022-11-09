BJP protests across Karnataka against Jarkiholi over ‘Hindu’ remark, Congress should take a stand, says CM Bommai

Karnataka BJP held protests across the state Wednesday condemning the remarks of Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi, who had said that the word ‘Hindu’ has a Persian origin and its meaning is “very dirty”.

With the protests at various district centres, the BJP plans to make the Congress leader’s remarks a poll issue in Karnataka as police complaints were filed against Jarkiholi in different parts of the state.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urged the Congress to either take action against Jarkiholi for his remarks or announce that they stand by his statement. “I don’t know why they are in such confusion… They don’t have a clear stand… The basic principle of Congress – to rule the country by keeping people confused – has surfaced due to this issue,” Bommai said.

K’taka |They make statements with half knowledge to appease voters of one community&dream to get minority votes.This is anti-national&everyone should condemn it. Is Rahul Gandhi&Siddaramaiah’s silence endorsing Satish’s statements?:CM Bommai on K’taka Cong leader Satish Jarkiholi https://t.co/Cfq17AjP5Y pic.twitter.com/xo419Mi2j1 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

At a protest in Bengaluru, BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy demanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party’s state chief DK Shivakumar to ensure Jarkiholi’s removal from the party. “If they don’t, it will be clear that they condone his remarks. People of the state will teach an appropriate lesson for them during the elections next year,” he said.

Karnataka | BJP workers staged a protest in Belagavi against Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi’s controversial statement https://t.co/Cfq17AjP5Y pic.twitter.com/yQPOZUwTj9 — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

However, despite widespread criticism, Jarkiholi refused to bow down and stuck to his stand about the origin of the word. He reiterated his demand for a state government-appointed committee to probe the veracity of his remarks. He said he would resign if the findings of the committee are contrary to his remarks. “Someone has to infer that I have erred (before I apologise),” he said.

Jarkiholi said at an event Sunday that the word ‘Hindu’ has a Persian origin and asked what the relation between Hindu and India was. “If you understand the meaning of the word, you will be ashamed… The meaning of the word Hindu is very dirty. I am not saying this. This is on the website… You have brought this religion, (and) the word from somewhere else and are imposing it on us,” he had said.