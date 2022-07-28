BJP president Nadda staying away forced Bommai govt in Karnataka to pull plug on anniversary celebrations

July 28, 2022 10:54:45 am
A decision by BJP national president J P Nadda to stay away forced the Karnataka government to cancel the celebrations of the first anniversary of Basavaraj Bommai’s tenure as chief minister which were scheduled to be held at Doddaballapura near Bengaluru Thursday.
BJP sources said that Nadda, who was to be the main guest at the celebrations, also marking three years of the BJP government, cancelled his visit in the wake of protests by right-wing groups over the murder of a youth leader in Dakshina Kannada.
Nadda’s move forced the Bommai government to convene an emergency press conference after midnight to cancel the celebrations scheduled for Thursday afternoon, BJP sources said.
At the press conference in the early hours of Thursday, Bommai said that the grand celebrations of the first anniversary of his tenure were being cancelled on account of his conscience not allowing him to go ahead following the death of the BJP youth leader.
“We wanted to celebrate the programs we have done for the people. Now there is no peace to mind and after seeing the emotions of the family and the mother of Praveen we have decided to cancel the event at Doddaballapura,” Bommai said last night.
“My conscience does not allow me to celebrate the event,” Bommai said. He, thought, said that the anniversary event was being cancelled “not due to the anger of the people but due to genuine sorrow over the death”.
Incidentally, one of the demands of BJP workers protesting over the death of the youth leader Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday was the cancellation of the anniversary celebration of the BJP government.
Bommai also announced the creation of a special commando unit for the state to deal with communal murders.
A BJP youth wing worker, identified as Praveen Nettaru, was hacked to death by two bike-borne attackers in Dakshina Kannada district Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, BJP state president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, who arrived in his car to pay his last tributes to Praveen, was stopped by an angry mob that tried to topple Kateel’s vehicle. The activists also booed RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and state minister V Sunil Kumar.
