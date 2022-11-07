scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

BJP plans two ‘rath yatras’ in Karnataka ahead of polls

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Jana Sankalp Yatra scheduled in Udupi, Bommai said one rath yatra will cover Assembly constituencies in south Karnataka while the other will travel across constituencies in north Karnataka. “All 224 constituencies will be covered,” he said.

The Jana Sankalpa Yatra, which ended in Kalyana Karnataka districts, is now being held in the coastal districts of the state. (@BSBommai/Twitter screen grab)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Monday said the state unit of the BJP will conduct two more ‘rath yatras’ after the completion of the ongoing Jana Sankalp Yatra.

The Jana Sankalpa Yatra, which ended in Kalyana Karnataka districts, is now being held in the coastal districts of the state. This Yatra, Bommai said, has helped organise the party at the grassroots level.

Responding to media queries, Bommai said the Congress legislature party leader was under the ‘illusion’ that the people of the state would elect the Congress to power in the state. “There is not much significance to the remarks made by the Congress leader as none of his statements came true. Earlier, he had sworn on his father that (BJP leader) BS Yediyurappa and (JD-S leader) HD Kumaraswamy would not become the CM (after the 2018 polls). But both became CMs,” he quipped.

Bommai said the Congress, which had won more than 120 seats in 2013, was reduced to 77 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls, as the people did not forget the ‘divide and rule policy’ followed during its tenure.

Talking about investments in coastal Karnataka, the chief minister said a large portion of investments in the renewable energy sector will happen in the region, leading to increased job opportunities for the local youth.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 03:17:25 pm
