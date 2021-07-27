BJP parliamentary board meets today, Karnataka new CM likely by Thursday

B S Yediyurappa during a programme commemorating two years of the BJP government in Karnataka at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Monday, July 26, 2021. Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa announced his resignation from CM post. (PTI)

With veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa stepping down from the chief minister’s post, all eyes are on Tuesday’s BJP parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi, where a new CM candidate will be picked by BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP parliamentary board, the highest decision-making body in the party, will pick a candidate from a shortlist of over half a dozen probables and communicate the choice to the BJP legislators in Karnataka through emissaries.

Some members of the parliamentary board and the BJP leadership will subsequently travel to Karnataka with the intent of ensuring the smooth election of the new candidate at the legislature party meeting.

The BJP in-charge for Karnataka, Arun Singh, is likely to be one of the observers and at least two other senior leaders are expected to be part of the group of observers.

The observers are expected to reach Bengaluru on Tuesday itself after the parliamentary board decides on the new CM. A meeting of the legislature party will be convened by the party chief whip as per the directions of the BJP leadership.

At the time of the convening of the legislature party meeting, the observers will be invited as special invitees and any candidate who is not a member of the legislature but chosen to be the CM could also be invited as a special invitee.

The legislature party meeting will pick the candidate designated to be the CM by the party high command as the BJP leader in the legislature in place of Yediyurappa. The former CM will also be among the 120 BJP MLAs at the legislature party meeting that will pick a new leader.

The selection of the legislature party leader by the MLAs will signal that the candidate enjoys the support of the majority of MLAs in the assembly.

The legislature party meeting will be the penultimate step before a new chief minister is appointed.

Based on the legislature party decision, the Governor can invite the BJP legislature party leader to come forward and take oath as the new CM or the newly elected leader will communicate to the Governor his election as leader of the BJP in the state legislature and seek to take oath at a chosen date.

The schedule of the BJP picking a candidate to be the new CM and the candidate taking oath as CM is expected to be completed by Thursday.

In the event of the BJP picking a person who is not a member of the Karnataka legislature to be the CM then the constitution mandates that the person should become a member of the legislature within six months of taking office as CM.