BJP MP Tejasvi Surya seeks metropolitan city status for Bengaluru, demands HRA deduction up to 50%

BJP lawmaker Tejasvi Surya, who represents Bengaluru South, Tuesday appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to raise the House Rental Allowance (HRA) deduction permitted to calculate Income Tax for residents of Bengaluru to 50 per cent of the salary like in other metropolitan cities.

Speaking during Zero Hour in Parliament Surya said: “I come from Bengaluru which has one of the highest salaried workforces in the country. Under existing rules, only Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai are considered as metros and the residents of these cities can claim upto 50 per cent HRA deduction while residents of the rest of the cities in India, including Bengaluru, can claim only 40 per cent deduction of the salary as HRA.”

Requested FM @nsitharaman Ji to include Bengaluru & similarly placed cities as metro cities under IT Rules for purpose of deduction of Housing Rent Allowance upto 50%. Currently only Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai are considered as metros. pic.twitter.com/B55xeEkbqv — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) December 13, 2022

Surya asked the finance minister to review the I-T rules and place Bengaluru and similar cities in the list of metropolitan cities under Income Tax Rules for the purpose of HRA deduction of up to 50 per cent.

Karnataka’s capital city, Bengaluru, is home to more than 1.18 crore citizens. The city contributes the most to the GDP of Karnataka at about 80 per cent. The Silicon Valley of India houses 47 odd Information Technology or Information Technology Enabled Services Special Economic Zones and software technology parks, accounting for $66.80 billion or 40 per cent of India’s total ITʼs revenue of $167 billion. Most of the country’s biotechnology firms are based in Bengaluru, he said in his statement.

He added the city contributes 80 per cent to India’s semiconductor industry as well. It’s also known as the startup capital of India with more than 7500 startups already registered in the city. Bengaluru, therefore, contributes one of the largest salaried workforces in the country.

Surya added: “With newer cities growing and the cost of housing being high in these cities, it is necessary for other cities, especially Bengaluru, to also be considered as metros. This will greatly benefit crores of middle-class taxpayers across the country.”