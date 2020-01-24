Shobha Karandlaje booked over tweet saying ‘Kerala Hindus denied water for backing CAA’

Reacting to the complaint against her, Karandlaje said it was ‘high time for entire society to unite against these pressurising tactics of non-performing, biased left govt’. (File) Reacting to the complaint against her, Karandlaje said it was ‘high time for entire society to unite against these pressurising tactics of non-performing, biased left govt’. (File)

The Kerala Police has registered a case against BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje, for a social media post that claimed Hindu families in Malappuram were not given water for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Karandlaje was booked under Section 153 (A) of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) in Kuttipuram police station in Kerala.

On Wednesday, Karandlaje, MP of Udupi-Chickmagaluru, had tweeted: “Kerala is taking baby steps to become another Kashmir! Hindus of Kuttipuram Panchayat of Malappuram was denied water supply as they supported #CAA2019. #SevaBharati has been supplying water ever since. Will Lutyens telecast this intolerance of PEACEFULS frm God’s Own Country!?”

According to reports, the complaint was filed by Subhash Chandran KR, a Supreme Court advocate and resident of Malappuram. Kerala police have claimed the issue had nothing to do with CAA, but was about water meant for irrigation being used for other purposes.

Responding to the complaint, Karandlaje tweeted on Friday: “Hail Kerala Govt! Instead of acting against the discrimination happened to the dalit families of Cherukunnu, they lodged a case against me! High time for entire society to unite against these pressurising tactics of non-performing, biased left govt.”

Other BJP leaders too spoke out in her support.

Karnataka tourism minister CT Ravi accused Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan of behaving like a dictator. “I strongly condemn the action by Kerala Police against @BJP4Karnataka MP @ShobhaBJP. Instead of performing his duty as the head of the Government, CM @vijayanpinarayi is behaving like a Dictator. Dear Kerala, it is time for the Awakening . . . #ISupportShobhaKarandlaje” Ravi said in a tweet.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said ‘Dalits were being denied water by Muslims for supporting CAA’. “Shame on Pinarayi Vijayan! Instead of registering a case against BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje, his government should focus on providing justice to Dalits of Cherukunnu, who are being denied drinking water for participating in a pro CAA rally, by the Muslims, who are in majority there,” he tweeted.

Kuttipuram Sub-Inspector Aravindan said Karandlaje’s allegations were not true.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, he said, “We looked into it. What she (Sobha Karandlaje) has alleged is not true. The people in Cherukunnu colony would get water from a borewell as part of a drinking water project of the panchayat. However, the motor was burnt, so water couldn’t be supplied through it for the past one year. Another borewell was installed in the house of a Muslim family, from which the locals had been taking water. That borewell was originally supplied by the Krishi Bhavan through the KSEB, and was to be used strictly for irrigation purposes. So when KSEB opposed supply of water for other uses, the family stopped it.”

Aravindan said for the past two days, Seva Bharathi of the RSS had been providing water to the locals.

“This is what has happened. The episode has no connection to the CAA protests. Following the incident, the district collector, panchayat president and the taluk officer visited the spot and promised to arrange funds to get the old borewell functioning again,” the Sub-Inspector added.

Aravindan said he will proceed with the case against the BJP MP by collecting more evidence and eyewitness accounts.

