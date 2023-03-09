scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Karnataka BJP MP courts controversy for berating woman for not wearing bindi

The incident reportedly occurred at a Women's Day event in Karnataka's Kolar, where Muniswamy was an attendee.

The incident reportedly occurred at a Women's Day event in Karnataka's Kolar, where Muniswamy was an attendee.
Karnataka BJP MP S Muniswamy has drawn ire on social media after he was captured berating a woman for not wearing a bindi on her forehead.

“Wear a bindi first. Your husband is alive, isn’t he? You have no common sense,” the saffron camp member was heard saying in a video that surfaced on Thursday, March 9.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram reacted to the video and slammed the ruling party in a tweet on Thursday, saying that “the Ayatollahs of the BJP will have their version of the ‘moral police’ patrolling the streets.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 13:35 IST
