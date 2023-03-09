Karnataka BJP MP courts controversy for berating woman for not wearing bindi

Karnataka BJP MP S Muniswamy has drawn ire on social media after he was captured berating a woman for not wearing a bindi on her forehead.

“Wear a bindi first. Your husband is alive, isn’t he? You have no common sense,” the saffron camp member was heard saying in a video that surfaced on Thursday, March 9.

“Wear a Bindi first. Your husband is alive, isn’t he. You have no common sense”: #BJP MP to woman vendor, Enraging to witness the impudence of this BJP MP from #Karnataka on #WomensDay. Can he tolerate, if someone talks this way to his mother, wife or sister? Shameful 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QFlyhvpLgT — Nayini Anurag Reddy (@NAR_Handle) March 9, 2023

The incident reportedly occurred at a Women’s Day event in Karnataka’s Kolar, where Muniswamy was an attendee.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram reacted to the video and slammed the ruling party in a tweet on Thursday, saying that “the Ayatollahs of the BJP will have their version of the ‘moral police’ patrolling the streets.”