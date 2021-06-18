BJP MLC Vishwanath alleges Rs 21,473 crore tender ‘scam’, targets Karnataka CM’s son

Vishwanath (right), who had switched his loyalty from JD(S) to BJP two years ago, alleged that the "entire state" including Ministers, had been talking about Vijayendra's interference in the administration. (ANI/File)

Disgruntled BJP legislator A H Vishwanath, who has been demanding that Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa be replaced, on Friday alleged the Irrigation Department has readied a Rs 21,473 crore tender in a hurry and without financial approval, and termed it a “scam”.

He accused Yediyurappa’s son and BJP state unit vice-president B Y Vijayendra of interfering in the functioning of the government.

“The tender of over Rs 20,000 crore is ready in the Irrigation department, which pertains to Bhadra Upper canal project and Cauvery irrigation project. No financial clearance (from the Finance Department) has been sought, no board meeting took place. It was done in a hurry,” Vishwanath alleged at a press conference.

He alleged that the intention was to take “kickbacks” from contractors.

“Is this a contractor-oriented government?”

The BJP MLC, who had switched his loyalty from JD(S) to BJP two years ago, alleged that the “entire state” including Ministers, had been talking about Vijayendra’s interference in the administration.

“Which minister is content today? His (Vijayendra’s) interference is in all the departments,” Vishwanath charged.

Vishwanath’s attack came in the midst of a three-day visit of the BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in charge Arun Singh to the state to hold discussions with MLAs in the backdrop of some legislators seeking Yediyurappa’s replacement.

Singh is taking part in a meeting of the party’s core committee on Friday before winding up his visit.

Vishwanath also recalled that the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa had earlier this year approached Governor Vajubhai Vala against the alleged interference by the Chief Minister in the affairs of his department.

The MLC said Yediyurappa had been to “jail in the past due to his family”.

“Is it not true that Yediyurappa had been to jail because of his children? We are afraid that this time again he will land in jail,” Vishwanath said.

After meeting Singh on Thursday, Vishwanath had demanded that the 78-year old Yediyurappa be replaced, considering his age and alleged interference by his son.

Reacting to the allegations made by Vishwanath on the “scam” in the Irrigation department, JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy told reporters in Kolar that “this is a government which believes in loot”.

“This is not restricted only to the Irrigation department. It’s a government which believes in loot. I have stopped speaking about it because in 2008 also I had raised the matter with evidence but the case could not reach the logical end”, Kumaraswamy said.