Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

BJP MLA’s ‘spiritual’ nephew goes missing in Karnataka, probe on

Honnali MLA Renukacharya said his nephew Chandrashekar had gone to Gourigadde near Shivamogga to meet a spiritual guru and did not return.

BJP MLA M P Renukacharya (Left) and his nephew Chandrasekhar (Right) (Twitter/@MPRBJP)

Honnali BJP MLA M P Renukacharya has said his nephew Chandrashekar had been missing since Sunday. According to Renukacharya, who is also the political secretary of Karnataka Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai, his nephew was inclined to spirituality and he had gone to Gourigadde near Shivamogga to meet a spiritual guru and did not return.

Renukacharya, in a video, pleaded with Chandrashekhar, his brother’s son, to return home. According to Renukacharya, his nephew had gone to meet Vinay Guruji along with his friend Kiran. He said Chandrashekharan is an ardent follower of Jaggi Vasudev’s ISHA Foundation.

According to the police sources, Chandrashekar was travelling in a car through Shivamogga around 11.50 pm Sunday and his mobile phone remained switched off from 6.48 am Monday. While rumours of Chandrashekar being kidnapped are doing the rounds in Honnali, the police were yet to confirm it and launched a probe.

Chandrashekar lived in Honnali and worked for Renukacharya during elections. He is known to have strong associations with local leaders in villages of Honnali Assembly constituency.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 03:50:34 pm
