Amid opposition from ruling BJP MLAs, Karnataka govt withdraws six private university Bills

Amid objection from legislators, including BJP MLAs, the Karnataka government Thursday withdrew the Bills passed to set up six private universities in the state.

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan had tabled the Bill to introduce the G M University, The Sapthagiri NPS University, Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha University, The T John University, The Kishkinda University and The Acharya University.

However, during the discussion in the Assembly Thursday, the MLAs opposed the move and said there will be no control over these universities. Narayan said, 40 per cent of the seats will be regulated, while the fees for the remaining 60 per cent will be based on the consensual agreement by the Fees Regulation Committee.

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, who is a former Primary and Secondary Education Minister, expressed his apprehension about the universities. “Our students are flooding foreign universities. Why can’t we bring foreign students here for studies by giving quality education?” Kageri asked.

Congress legislator Priyank Kharge, who echoed the Speaker’s opinion, said, “You have rightly said that we lack out-of-the-box thinking. We are creating the highest number of unemployed engineers.”

Kharge also pointed out that the first thing the private universities mention is that their campus is spread across a certain acre of land. “Are they universities or real estate businesses?” he asked.

BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali, who was the former higher education minister, pointed out that the Bill does not show any government control over these private universities and also cited an example of a university whose vice chancellor was murdered and the government was unable to interfere.

BJP legislators Veerabhadrayya (Veeranna) Charantimath and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal too opposed the Bill and said that a detailed discussion is needed.

The government had planned to get it passed in the Assembly and also in the legislative council. However, owing to stiff Opposition, Narayan withdrew the Bills.