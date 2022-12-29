scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Amid opposition from ruling BJP MLAs, Karnataka govt withdraws six private university Bills

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan had tabled the Bill to introduce the G M University, The Sapthagiri NPS University, Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha University, The T John University, The Kishkinda University and The Acharya University.

The first day of Winter Session of Karnataka Assembly, at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Listen to this article
Amid opposition from ruling BJP MLAs, Karnataka govt withdraws six private university Bills
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Amid objection from legislators, including BJP MLAs, the Karnataka government Thursday withdrew the Bills passed to set up six private universities in the state.

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan had tabled the Bill to introduce the G M University, The Sapthagiri NPS University, Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha University, The T John University, The Kishkinda University and The Acharya University.

However, during the discussion in the Assembly Thursday, the MLAs opposed the move and said there will be no control over these universities. Narayan said, 40 per cent of the seats will be regulated, while the fees for the remaining 60 per cent will be based on the consensual agreement by the Fees Regulation Committee.

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, who is a former Primary and Secondary Education Minister, expressed his apprehension about the universities. “Our students are flooding foreign universities. Why can’t we bring foreign students here for studies by giving quality education?” Kageri asked.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Covid Surge’ or ‘Indian...
UPSC Key- December 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Covid Surge’ or ‘Indian...
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...

Congress legislator Priyank Kharge, who echoed the Speaker’s opinion, said, “You have rightly said that we lack out-of-the-box thinking. We are creating the highest number of unemployed engineers.”

Kharge also pointed out that the first thing the private universities mention is that their campus is spread across a certain acre of land. “Are they universities or real estate businesses?” he asked.

BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali, who was the former higher education minister, pointed out that the Bill does not show any government control over these private universities and also cited an example of a university whose vice chancellor was murdered and the government was unable to interfere.

Advertisement

BJP legislators Veerabhadrayya (Veeranna) Charantimath and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal too opposed the Bill and said that a detailed discussion is needed.

More from Bangalore

The government had planned to get it passed in the Assembly and also in the legislative council. However, owing to stiff Opposition, Narayan withdrew the Bills.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 20:29 IST
Next Story

Mohan Bhagwat should stay alert as Eknath Shinde group may usurp RSS office: Uddhav taunts CM

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close