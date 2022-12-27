BJP MLA points out corruption in Karnataka sub-registrar offices

BJP MLA and Bangalore Development Authority chairman S R Vishwanath Tuesday embarrassed the state government after he alleged corruption in the sub-registrar offices and said it is leading to widespread conversions of government land around Bengaluru.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Vishwanath said that revenue layouts are coming up in agricultural land, government land and even lakes in the outskirts of the city. “All such registrations are bogus registrations done without the approval of the competent authority,” he said.

Lack of strict action against officials involved in such irregularities has compounded the problem, he said. “The government should take strict action against such officials. Either criminal cases should be registered against them or they should be sent to jail,” he demanded.

Vishwanath noted a recent incident where a sub-registrar, who was suspended for irregularities, was successful in staying a government order and returned to work the very next day. “Any discussion (on illegal land registration) is meaningless if they (sub-registrars) succeed in doing so,” he said.

Land documents are being forged with the help of staff and agents, he said, adding that even buyers knew that the registration was bogus. “These registrations are done by taking bribes between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000,” he said.

“Even after conducting a spot inspection and submitting a report to the state government on illegal conversion of land, none of the officials were suspended,” Vishwanath said.

Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda had also raised a similar issue during the first week of the state legislature. Responding to the concerns by Vishwanath, the Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister said that the government would take action “if there were any specific cases”.