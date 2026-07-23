Egg hurled at BJP MLA outside Congress office in Bengaluru amid NEET protest

BJP MLA B P Harish was on his way to join a party protest outside the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office in Bengaluru when he was attacked. (File photo and screen grab)

An egg was hurled at BJP MLA B P Harish in Bengaluru on Wednesday as he was on his way to join a protest outside the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office. Harish alleged Congress workers were behind the act and also accused them of assaulting him.

The BJP had organised the protest in response to a Youth Congress demonstration against the NEET irregularities, the police lathi-charge on protesters at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, and the detention of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other party leaders.

“I am the MLA from Harihara. I did not know where the KPCC office was. After my driver located the address, I got down from the car and started walking. Congress workers surrounded me, raised slogans, and threw an egg that hit my head. Four people assaulted me,” Harish told the media, adding that the police rescued him.