Egg hurled at BJP MLA outside Congress office in Bengaluru amid NEET protest

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An egg was hurled at BJP MLA B P Harish in Bengaluru on Wednesday as he was on his way to join a protest outside the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office. Harish alleged Congress workers were behind the act and also accused them of assaulting him.
The BJP had organised the protest in response to a Youth Congress demonstration against the NEET irregularities, the police lathi-charge on protesters at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, and the detention of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other party leaders.
“I am the MLA from Harihara. I did not know where the KPCC office was. After my driver located the address, I got down from the car and started walking. Congress workers surrounded me, raised slogans, and threw an egg that hit my head. Four people assaulted me,” Harish told the media, adding that the police rescued him.
The police detained several BJP leaders, including R Ashok, saying the protest violated the Karnataka High Court directions permitting demonstrations only at Freedom Park. They were taken to High Grounds police station and later released.
Following his release, Ashok submitted a complaint to the Bengaluru City police commissioner alleging that Congress workers attacked BJP leaders during the protest. He claimed that eggs were hurled and that iron rods and clubs were used in the assault. He also alleged that the police bus transporting detained BJP workers to the police station was targeted. Ashok sought a detailed investigation into the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible.
The police are yet to confirm the BJP leaders’ allegations of assault.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Karnataka Youth Congress led by president H S Manjunath Gowda held a protest near Congress Bhavan over the NEET paper leak and demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Addressing the gathering, Gowda slammed the Centre for using force against protesting students. He also criticised BJP leaders R Ashok and Tejasvi Surya, alleging that they remained silent despite student suicides linked to the NEET controversy. He said the Youth Congress would continue its agitation under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership until Pradhan resigned and urged students to join the protests.
Later, Congress workers gathered outside the BJP’s state headquarters in Malleswaram and attempted to stage a protest. The police detained several Congress workers after they raised slogans, displayed placards, and allegedly tried to lay siege to the BJP office.
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