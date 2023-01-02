After ‘credit’ war, BJP leaders now divided over naming Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Political leaders in Karnataka have long been jostling to credit their respective parties for the execution of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on NH 275. However, now leaders within the BJP appear to be divided over naming the 119-km stretch. The 10-lane expressway is expected to be inaugurated in January or February this year.

BJP leader and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha recently met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and asked him to name the new expressway as Cauvery Expressway, along the lines of Ganga Expressway and Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. In his letter dated December 21, 2022, Singh suggested that the partially opened Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway could be named after Cauvery, “one of the holiest rivers in the country, which originates in the Brahmagiri hills of the Western Ghats in the state’s Kodagu district”.

On Sunday, former external affairs minister and BJP leader S M Krishna, in a letter to Gadkari, requested that the expressway be named after erstwhile Mysore king Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The “visionary ruler” must be remembered by future generations, he wrote. S M Krishna’s letter came days after Congress MLCs Madhu G Made Gowda and Dinesh Gooligowda wrote to Gadkari seeking to name the expressway after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

According to official sources, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has taken up the work for the expressway, which is being completed under Phase-1 of the Bharatmala Pariyojana, under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) at an approximate cost of Rs 8,066 crore. The inauguration of the expressway will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from 150 minutes to 90 minutes.

Earlier, MP Simha had faced criticism from the Congress and from BJP MLC A H Vishwanath for crediting the project to the BJP’s efforts. While the MP said the works were approved and executed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime, former PWD minister and Congress leader H C Mahadevappa slammed his statement and said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared during the Congress regime and that former Union minister Oscar Fernandes, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and current Union minister Nitin Gadkari were behind the project. Vishwanath also stated that the project was initiated during the UPA government’s tenure.

Previously Simha and Mandya MP Sumalatha too exchanged bitter words over the way in which the project was being implemented without consulting elected representatives of several constituencies. Magadi JD(S) MLA A Manjunath had earlier alleged that there were irregularities in the project and claimed that Pratap Simha was behind it.