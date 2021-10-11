‘Not every woman is like this’: BJP’s CT Ravi on Karnataka minister Sudhakar’s ‘modern Indian woman’ remark

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi on Monday responded to the remark made by Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar that “modern Indian women want to stay single and are unwilling to give birth”. Ravi said that every woman is not like that.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Ravi can be heard saying, “some women, who are educated and working particularly in IT field, have this type of mindset. Not every woman is like that. We need to think about it”.

#WATCH | Every woman is not like this… It is happening because of western influence and micro families. In India, we still have faith in family unlike countries such as USA & UK: BJP General Secretary leader CT Ravi on Karnataka Minister K Sudhakar’s statement on women pic.twitter.com/JppXi4yaUo — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

He further said that because of western influence and formation of micro families in the country, this is happening.

“In our country, we still have faith in family unlike countries such as America and England. However, we need to think about what is happening,” Ravi stressed.

Sudhakar on Sunday had claimed that modern Indian women want to stay single, unwilling to give birth even after marriage and desire children by surrogacy.

“Today, I am sorry to say this, lots of modern women in India want to stay single. Even if they get married, they don’t want to give birth. They want surrogacy. So there is a paradigm shift in our thinking, which is not good,” he had said during the World Mental Health Day at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (NIMHANS).

Lamenting the “western influence” on Indian society, the minister had also said that people are not willing to let their parents be with them.