BJP leader Divya Hagaragi arrested in PSI recruitment scam

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Friday arrested BJP leader Divya Hagargi in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in Karnataka.

Police sources said Divya was nabbed from a hideout in Pune in Maharashtra, and is expected to be brought to Kalaburgi this morning. She is the 18th accused to be arrested in the case. Divya’s husband Rajesh Hagargi was previously arrested while she had managed to escape.

Divya runs the Jnana Jyothi Institution, an educational institution in Kalaburgi, and was the president of BJP’s women unit in Kalaburagi. After the incident came to light, the party distanced itself from her and said she was not associated with it. However, locals and police officials confirm she was active in the BJP and held positions. In February, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had visited Divya. This was after the announcement of the recruitment results.

Divya’s name cropped up in the CID’s probe after a candidate named Veeresh secured 121 marks in the recruitment examination despite attempting only 21 questions. His examination centre was Jnana Jyothi Institution. Veeresh had secured the 7th rank, but the probe revealed there was malpractice.

According to police sources, there were multiple candidates who indulged in malpractice in Divya’s institution.

In fact, the local Deputy Director of Public Instruction had recommended not conducting examinations due to lack of basic facilities in the institution, but the recruitment wing of the police chose the centre. CCTV cameras were not working during the PSI examination, which was held last October.

There were 54,041 students from across the state that appeared for the 545 PSI posts and the results were announced in January.