BJP gains in Karnataka Legislative Council polls, set for majority in House

The ruling BJP looked set to win 12 seats, a gain of six in the state Legislative Council, as results emerged for polls held for 25 constituencies on December 10. The Congress appeared set to lose four of the 15 seats held by it, and the JD(S) three of its four seats.

The only cloud for the BJP was a setback in the Belagavi region, where a rebel candidate pushed the party to the third position.

The silver lining for the Congress was gains in the Mandya region at the expense of the sitting JD(S) MLC.

Should the trends hold, the BJP tally will go up to 38 in the 75 member council, while the Congress will drop to 25 and the JD(S) to nine. This would put the BJP in a clear majority and end its reliance on the JD(S) to push legislation through the Upper House.

The BJP might also displace the current chairman of the council, Basavaraj Horatti, who is from the JD(S) with one of its own members.

In one of the major surprises of Tuesday’s results, rebel candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi looked set to defeat sitting BJP MLC Mahanthesh Kavatigamath in the Belagavi region.

The Jarkiholi family, which has an MLA each in the BJP and the Congress, has been keen to display its political hold in Belagavi since the ouster of Ramesh Jarkiholi from the BJP government as minister in March this year following a sex CD controversy. The Jarkiholis see the scandal as part of a conspiracy involving both Congress and BJP leaders to cut the brothers to size.

The JD(S) first family of the Deve Gowdas will have a new member in the Legislative Council through Suraj Revanna, who is former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s grandson and former minister H D Revanna’s son. He won from a seat in the family pocketborough of Hassan region.

Another surprise result was in Ballari, where veteran Congress leader K C Kondaiah, who had given up his Ballari parliament seat in 1999 for Congress president Sonia Gandhi to contest from, lost.

In Bengaluru Urban region, the Congress’s multimillionaire candidate Yousuf Sharif – who had declared wealth of Rs 1,743 crore – lost.

Over one lakh elected representatives from local bodies in 20 districts voted in the council polls for 25 seats. Five seats will have two winners each in the form of the first and second place winners.