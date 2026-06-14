BJP, JD(S) write to Rahul Gandhi: ‘Ask your CM to halt Bidadi township project until farmers heard’

The BJP and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner JD(S) intensified their opposition to the Karnataka government’s proposed Greater Bengaluru township project, or the Bidadi township project, on Sunday and sought Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s intervention to stop land acquisition for the project.

While state BJP chief B Y Vijayendra and JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy separately wrote to Gandhi, who is leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the JD(S) also released documents revealing the finance department’s reservations about the project.

Union minister H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) told reporters that the township project would benefit land grabbers and the “real estate mafia”. Responding to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appreciated the project, Kumaraswamy said townships in Gujarat came up on dry land, while land around Bidadi was fertile.