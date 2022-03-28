BJP is not protecting street vendors’ livelihood, says Karnataka collective amid temple fair restrictions

The BJP government in Karnataka is complicit with demands by the groups affiliated to the Sangh Parivar to bar Muslim street vendors from Hindu temple fairs, trade bodies of street vendors have said.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

In a joint statement, the Karnataka Pragatipara Beedhi Vyaparigala Sangha and Bengaluru Jilla Beedi Vyapari Sanghatanegala Okkuta—a federation of state and Bengaluru street vendors—have said, “The state government has failed to implement the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation) Act, 2014, which seeks to protect the livelihood of street vendors”. “The various statements made by ministers of the BJP state government clearly show that it is complicit in this demand of the Sangh Parivar against street vendors,” the federations, both of which are affiliated with the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), stated this week.

The statement was made in the wake of reports of right-wing groups barring Muslim vendors from setting up shops inside temple premises during the current festival season. Banners have been placed in some temples in the Shivamogga and Udupi regions of the state saying Muslim vendors will not be allowed to do business during these festivals.

The BJP government in Karnataka has said that the ban is in accordance with a rule introduced in 2002 under the Congress regime to restrict non-Hindus from putting up stalls in the premises of Hindu temples run by the state government. State Law Minister J C Madhuswamy told the state legislature last week that restrictions on non-Hindu vendors at temple premises was being imposed by temple authorities under rules issued in 2002 for the Karnataka Hindu Religious and Charitable Institutions Act, 1997, which came into force in 2003.

The street vendors federation has condemned the “communal assault on the livelihood of street vendors in Karnataka, wherein the Vishwa Hindu Parishad is pressurising various temple management committees and urging the state government to ban non-Hindu traders from setting up their shops during temple fairs, annual festivals and religious festivities of temples and shrines under the Muzrai department”. “This has been brewing for some time and has now become a full-fledged attack,” the street vendors collectives have stated.

“Street vendors are resolute in stopping and resisting any communal agenda from being spread in their name. Street vendors reject the divisive communal project of the Sangh Parivar, ” the Karnataka street vendors federation has stated.

“Across the state, street vendors face daily harassment, disrespect, extortion and violence at the hands of authorities and the police for carrying out their livelihood activity. They are under constant threat to their livelihoods due to eviction from their places of vending and destruction of their pushcarts and goods. Covid-19 too pushed the street vendors into a crisis. Now organisations are attempting a communal onslaught on street vendors and their livelihood, making their lives more precarious,” said an AICCTU official.