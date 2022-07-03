BJP govt in Karnataka trying to communalise school curriculum: Yashwant Sinha

The opposition candidate for the presidential polls, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, Sunday said that the BJP government in Karnataka was attempting to communalize school curriculum in the state.

Sinha, who was in Bengaluru to meet Congress MLAs to canvas support for the presidential polls on July 17, said the government in Karnataka is “attempting to communalize the minds of the young generation by introducing a new school curriculum coloured by the ruling party’s ideological agenda.’’

The presidential candidate for the opposition also welcomed the statement of the Chief Justice of India that the judiciary is answerable only to the Constitution.

“Indeed, I have been saying, since I filed my nomination papers on June 27, that the sole purpose behind my acceptance of the combined Opposition’s offer to be their candidate is to safeguard the Constitution and its lofty values, which are today under unprecedented threat,” Sinha said.

The former Union minister said he had great regard for BJP presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader, but added that the saffron party candidate must vouch to stand up for constitutional values and not remain a rubber stamp president.

“In the past eight years, the ruling dispensation at the Centre has launched repeated assaults on democracy and secularism, which form the founding principles of our Republic. It has unleashed a poisonous communal propaganda to divide India’s multi-religious society,’’ he said.

“Day before yesterday, the Supreme Court made a stinging indictment of Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Mohammed, saying ‘Your loose tongue set the nation on fire.’ Regrettably, BJP supporters are trolling the Honorable Supreme Court for condemning her remarks,’’ Sinha added.

“The central government has weaponized the ED, CBI, Election Commission and even the Governor’s office against Opposition parties, their leaders and their governments. In Maharashtra, it toppled the coalition government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress by facilitating the kidnapping of Shiv Sena MLAs to Gujarat and Assam, both being BJP-ruled states. The Centre has no respect for the federal structure of the Constitution. It is constantly encroaching upon the powers of states,’’ Sinha said.

The opposition candidate for the presidential polls held a meeting with Congress MLAs chaired by the leader of the Congress in the state legislature and former chief minister Siddaramaiah. The Congress in Karnataka has five Rajya Sabha members, one Lok Sabha member and 69 MLAs who can vote in the presidential polls.

The other opposition party in Karnataka, the Janata Dal (Secular), has announced intent to support the candidature of BJP nominee Droupadi Murmu. The JD(S) has a seat each in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha and 32 MLAs in the Karnataka legislature.