BJP to drop 4-6 sitting MLAs in Karnataka Assembly elections, says B S Yediyurappa

BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa has said that “four to six” sitting MLAs of the party will not be fielded in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi Tuesday, the former chief minister said the party would release the list of candidates as soon as possible. “Except for four to six sitting MLAs, all others will be fielded in the election,” he said.

His statements came at a time when discussions are on among the party leadership to change around 20 per cent of the sitting MLAs in the next election. Yediyurappa has also announced that he will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming polls.

On the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, Yediyurappa said the legislature party will elect a leader after the polls. “The elections will be fought under (Chief Minister) Basavaraj Bommai,” he said. The BJP would win 140-plus seats in the 224-member House, he added.

Responding to rumours of some ministers quitting the BJP in the coming days, he said the party will welcome everyone into its fold. “Whoever wants to leave can do so happily,” Yediyurappa mentioned, adding that many leaders from other parties in the state will join the BJP in the coming days.

Responding to Yediyurappa’s statement, Revenue Minister R Ashok said it was not certain as to which of the MLAs would be dropped. The party has carried out three surveys in the state and candidates will be finalised on its basis, he said.