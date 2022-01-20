BJP councillor arrested for killing moneylender

A BJP councillor was arrested in Karnataka on Thursday for allegedly killing a woman for demanding that he repay the money she had lent him a few years ago.

According to police, Umesh Kamble, who represents ward 14 of the Sankeshwar municipality in Belagavi district, allegedly barged into the house of Shaila Niranjan Subhedar (56) and shot the moneylender with a pistol at 6 am on January 16.

The police said that Kamble, giving some or other excuses, refused to repay the Rs25 lakh he had borrowed from Subhedar on interest a few years ago. After the money-lender recently threatened to expose Kamble at the municipality office, he allegedly bought a country-made pistol from Sangli in Maharashtra. He later shot the woman in her stomach three times, the police said.



A manhunt has been launched to nab two others involved in the crime, they said.