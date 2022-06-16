scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

BJP, Congress win two seats each in Karnataka Legislative Council polls

The results for both the teachers seats were announced on Wednesday night while those for the two graduates seats were announced on Thursday.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
June 16, 2022 8:01:39 pm
Basavaraj Horatti, who was chairman of the Legislative Council until recently and had resigned from the post to join the BJP ahead of the polls, won from West teachers constituency(Basavaraj Horatti/ Facebook)

The BJP has retained its majority in the Karnataka Legislative Council with the party winning one seat each in the teachers and graduates constituencies in the recently held biennial elections.

The BJP managed to win two of the four seats that went to the polls. The results for both the teachers constituencies were announced on Wednesday night, and those for the two graduates seats were announced on Thursday.

The Opposition Congress also won two seats.

The BJP’s Nirani Hanamant Rudrappa has won the North-West graduates seat by securing 44,815 votes, while his opponent, the Congress’s Sunil Annappa Sank polled 10,122 votes.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 16, 2022: Why ‘Militarisation of Society’ to ‘Section 295A ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 16, 2022: Why ‘Militarisation of Society’ to ‘Section 295A ...
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...Premium
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the lawPremium
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the law
More Premium Stories >>

In the South graduates constituency, Madhu G Madegowda of the Congress won by securing 46,082 votes against former MLC MV Ravishankar of the BJP, who got 33,878 votes. HK Ramu of the JD(S) got 19,630 votes.

More from Bangalore

Basavaraj Horatti, who was chairman of the Legislative Council until recently and had resigned from the post to join the BJP ahead of the polls, won from West teachers constituency. Horatti, who won for the eighth term, got 9,266 first-preference votes in his favour, while Congress candidate Basavaraj Gurikar bagged 4,597 votes, and SN Gidadinni of the JD(S) got just 273 votes, according to the Election Commission. Of the 14,360 votes polled, 1,223 were rejected. Horatti crossed the 50 per cent mark in first-preference votes.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement