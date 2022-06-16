BJP, Congress win two seats each in Karnataka Legislative Council polls

The BJP has retained its majority in the Karnataka Legislative Council with the party winning one seat each in the teachers and graduates constituencies in the recently held biennial elections.

The BJP managed to win two of the four seats that went to the polls. The results for both the teachers constituencies were announced on Wednesday night, and those for the two graduates seats were announced on Thursday.

The Opposition Congress also won two seats.

The BJP’s Nirani Hanamant Rudrappa has won the North-West graduates seat by securing 44,815 votes, while his opponent, the Congress’s Sunil Annappa Sank polled 10,122 votes.

In the South graduates constituency, Madhu G Madegowda of the Congress won by securing 46,082 votes against former MLC MV Ravishankar of the BJP, who got 33,878 votes. HK Ramu of the JD(S) got 19,630 votes.

Basavaraj Horatti, who was chairman of the Legislative Council until recently and had resigned from the post to join the BJP ahead of the polls, won from West teachers constituency. Horatti, who won for the eighth term, got 9,266 first-preference votes in his favour, while Congress candidate Basavaraj Gurikar bagged 4,597 votes, and SN Gidadinni of the JD(S) got just 273 votes, according to the Election Commission. Of the 14,360 votes polled, 1,223 were rejected. Horatti crossed the 50 per cent mark in first-preference votes.