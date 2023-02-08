BJP makes BSY son convenor to organise district-level conventions of 7 morchas

Amid a furore that former chief minister and veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa is unhappy with the way he was treated by the BJP, the state party unit appointed his second son B Y Vijayendra, who is also a vice president of the party’s state unit, as the convenor to organise district level conventions of all the seven morchas of the party ahead of polls.

Vijayendra is an aspirant for a party ticket from the Shikaripura Assembly segment, a constituency previously represented by his father. His elder brother B Y Raghavendra is a Lok Sabha MP from Shivamogga.

Vijayendra told reporters following his appointment that some individuals are trying to stir up a conflict within the BJP ranks by making “compassionate remarks” about Yediyurappa. “We will not allow that. All BJP leaders are working together,” he said, expressing confidence of winning 140-150 seats in the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, committees to organise four yatras, a committee to seek recommendations for the party manifesto and a committee to handle publicity for the party were also announced Wednesday.

The committee to organise four yatras is headed by Public Works Department minister C C Patil and has BJP general secretary N Ravikumar and president of state Mahila Morcha Geetha Ravikumar as its members. The first of the four teams is headed by BJP vice president M Rajendra. The second is headed by MLC Chalawadi Narayanaswamy, the third by former MLC Arun Shahpur and the fourth by MLC Raghunath Malkapure.

Members of the committee headed by Vijayendra include Yashpal Suvarna, national general secretary of BJP OBC Morcha, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Eranna Kadadi among others.

Women and Child Development minister Halappa Achar, Cooperation minister S T Somashekar, MLA P Rajeev and others are members of the committee to organise conventions of various beneficiaries of central and state schemes.

Health and Family Welfare minister Dr K Sudhakar, School Education and Literacy minister B C Nagesh, MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs S Suresh Kumar and Abhay Patil are members of a committee looking after a campaign seeking recommendations for the party manifesto.