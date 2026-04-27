BJP petitions Bengaluru police to stop event supporting Umar Khalid

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The BJP petitioned the Bengaluru police on Monday to stop an event scheduled for Tuesday in support of activist Umar Khalid, an accused in a Northeast Delhi riots case. The party cited the fact that courts have rejected his multiple bail pleas to buttress its demand.
The event will feature a reading of excerpts from the book Umar Khalid and His World. The panellists for the event include writer-historians Janaki Nair and Ramachandra Guha and actor Prakash Raj.
A BJP delegation led by Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan met Commissioner of Police Seemant Kumar Singh over the issue.
The petition said Khalid was facing serious anti-terrorism charges. “The fact that courts have denied him bail for the past three years stands as an indication of his alleged criminal activities,” the BJP said.
The BJP petition said the event, organised by Umar Khalid Prapancha, would “glorify such an individual” and encourage “criminal elements”.
Expressing shock that such an event was being held in Bengaluru, the Opposition party said that pro-Umar Khalid slogans and graffiti had already appeared across the city.
“In the interest of maintaining peace in the city, we request that the permission granted for this event be withdrawn. If the event proceeds and any law and order situation arises, the BJP will not be responsible for it,” the petition read.
Khalid has remained behind bars since September 2020 in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots, which followed widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. His multiple bail pleas have been rejected over the years, most recently by the Supreme Court.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram