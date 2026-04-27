BJP petitions Bengaluru police to stop event supporting Umar Khalid

The BJP said that pro-Umar Khalid slogans and graffiti had already appeared across Bengaluru. (File Photo)

The BJP petitioned the Bengaluru police on Monday to stop an event scheduled for Tuesday in support of activist Umar Khalid, an accused in a Northeast Delhi riots case. The party cited the fact that courts have rejected his multiple bail pleas to buttress its demand.

The event will feature a reading of excerpts from the book Umar Khalid and His World. The panellists for the event include writer-historians Janaki Nair and Ramachandra Guha and actor Prakash Raj.

A BJP delegation led by Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan met Commissioner of Police Seemant Kumar Singh over the issue.

The petition said Khalid was facing serious anti-terrorism charges. “The fact that courts have denied him bail for the past three years stands as an indication of his alleged criminal activities,” the BJP said.